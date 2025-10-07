Ukraine to receive more than 150 THeMIS combat robots from Estonian company

The supplies will be delivered as part of a donation funded and coordinated by the Netherlands

THeMIS unmanned ground vehicles (Photo: Milrem Robotics)

The Estonian company Milrem Robotics, with funding from the Netherlands, will provide Ukraine with more than 150 THeMIS combat unmanned platforms. Some of the devices will be assembled in cooperation with VDL Defentec. This was reported by Milrem Robotics.

The transfer was first announced in September, but the name of the donor country was not disclosed. on October 6, the agreement was officially signed at the VDL plant in Born with the participation of Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans.

According to Milrem Robotics, the company will provide comprehensive training for Ukrainian operators and support staff to ensure effective deployment and maintenance of equipment in the field.

"We are honored to lead this project in partnership with the Netherlands and VDL. The THeMIS platform has already demonstrated its value in combat environments and we believe this contribution will significantly strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities," said Kuldar Väarsi, CEO of Milrem Robotics.

The CEO of VDL Groep is convinced that this initiative emphasizes the strength of cooperation between partners in the European defense industry and their ability to scale up their contribution to international security.

The new unmanned platforms will complement the 15 THeMIS vehicles that the Armed Forces have been using on the battlefield since 2022.

BACKGROUND THeMIS is a proven and highly adaptable unmanned vehicle platform designed to support infantry, logistics, intelligence and combat support. It is currently part of robotics programs and is in service in 19 countries, making it the most widely deployed unmanned vehicle in its class . THeMIS is a proven and highly adaptable unmanned vehicle platform designed to support infantry, logistics, intelligence and combat support. It is currently part of robotics programs and is in service in 19 countries, making it the most widely deployed unmanned vehicle in its class .