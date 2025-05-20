The 13th Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine "Charter" conducted a successful operation to evacuate a wounded person using a ground robotic complex. The brigade reported this on its Telegram page, posting a video.

Stay updated with the latest news by following us on X (Twitter)

The wounded soldier was loaded onto a ground robotic complex and successfully delivered to the evacuation group, from where he was taken to doctors.

The operation took place in the Charter area of responsibility north of Kharkiv. The total distance of the evacuation route was 12 kilometers.

In September 2023, the Defense Forces began testing the Ironclad unmanned robot, equipped with a thermal imaging camera and an M2 Sabre combat turret, on the front line.

On January 9, 2024, within the framework of the Brave1 cluster for the development of military technologies in Ukraine, the state first contracted "ShaBlya" robotic turrets.