Ukraine's defense ministry allocates $1 billion for FPV drones, including fiber-optic models

One of the key objectives this year is to ensure technological superiority over Russian forces, the ministry stated

Ukrainian soldier with a drone (illustrative photo, 71st Jaeger Brigade)

In 2025, the Ministry of Defense plans to spend 44 billion UAH ($1 billion) on procuring FPV drones, including fiber-optic models, as announced by Hlib Kanevskyi, head of the ministry's procurement policy department.

According to him, a key task this year is to secure a technological edge over Russian forces.

"If last year the main financial resources were allocated to acquiring long-range deep-strike weapons, this year over 44 billion UAH is planned for purchasing FPV drones, including fiber-optic models," the official stated.

Kanevskyi shared this information during a meeting with representatives of the Technological Forces of Ukraine union—an association of leading manufacturers of innovative weaponry.

During the event, participants discussed scaling up production and supplying unmanned systems to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as simplifying bureaucratic procedures to expedite the integration of new drone models into military operations.

The meeting also focused on reducing the time it takes to deliver drones from production to combat units and expanding the pool of defense suppliers and manufacturers.