Ukrainian forces hit missile arsenal, oil pumping station in Russia – source

Illustrative photo: SBU

On the night of January 29, Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) and Special Operations Forces (SSO) carried out a joint special operation, striking the Andreapol oil pumping station and a missile arsenal in Russia's Tver Oblast, a source in the SBU told LIGA.net.

According to the source, the operation targeted the Andreapol station, a key part of the Baltic Pipeline System-2.

As a result of the drone strike, the station's filtration and pumping platform and tanks with additives were damaged, leading to an oil spill and fire, the source said.

He added that the attack forced Russian forces to temporarily shut down the main pipeline supplying oil to the Ust-Luga terminal in the Leningrad Oblast. The SBU and SSO also targeted the Russian Defense Ministry's 23rd missile arsenal in the Tver Oblast. Drones struck the warehouse itself and three buildings within the military facility, the source reported.

Local residents counted over 20 explosions and wrote in chat groups about evacuations.

The distance from the Ukrainian border to the targeted sites is about 500 kilometers

On the morning of January 29, Ukrainian drones were confirmed to have hit a Russian oil depot owned by Lukoil in the city of Kstovo, Nizhny Novgorod Oblast.

A source in Ukraine's military intelligence told LIGA.net that the attack was carried out by the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine (DIU).