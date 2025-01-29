Ukrainian drone attack cripples major Russian oil base in Nizhny Novgorod Oblast

Military intelligence reports successful destruction of an oil depot, as evidenced by the video of a large-scale fire. However, Russia traditionally acknowledges only "fragments"

Illustrative photo: GUR

Ukrainian drones have successfully struck a Russian oil base operated by Lukoil in Kstovo, Nizhny Novgorod Oblast, according to a source in military intelligence speaking to LIGA.net.

The attack, carried out by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, targeted the facility that supports Russian armed forces around midnight local time.

Residents of Kstovo reported at least three explosions at the facility on social media.

However, the military intelligence source confirmed four direct hits on the oil base. The attack resulted in significant damage, with all four drones reaching their targets.

Meanwhile, the Russian Ministry of Defense traditionally claimed to have intercepted and shot down 104 drones.

The governor of Nizhny Novgorod Oblast, Gleb Nikitin, asserted that only debris from a downed drone fell on the grounds of one of the enterprises in the Kstovo industrial zone, causing a fire.

On January 26, Ukrainian Defense Forces struck Russian drone warehouses in Oryol Oblast, destroying 200 Shahed drones.

January 27 also saw Russia under attack by unknown drones, with the Russian Ministry of Defense claiming to have destroyed 32 UAVs.