Ukrainian Defense Forces hit Liskinskaya oil depot in Russia – General Staff
Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully struck the Liskinskaya oil base in Russia's Voronezh Oblast overnight on Wednesday, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.
The operation was carried out by units of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in cooperation with other units of Defense Forces.
According to the General Staff, at least three strike drones hit the target, resulting in a massive fire at the facility. The military noted that the oil base stored fuel used to supply the needs of the Russian army.
More detailed information about the consequences of the strike is being gathered.
"Targeted and systematic combat operations against important objects of the Russian occupiers continue," the General Staff stated.
Special Operations Forces noted that several reservoirs at the oil base are still burning.
The distance from Ukraine to this Rosneft company facility is over 130 kilometers.
- Overnight on January 15, drones and explosions were reported in four regions of Russia.
- On January 13, six days after the Ukrainian drone attack, open fires in Engels were finally extinguished.
- However, on January 14, Ukraine launched a repeat strike on the oil base in Engels and attacked numerous other targets in 12 different regions of Russia, marking the most extensive attack on Russian territory since the start of the war.