UN Security Council adopts US resolution on Russia-Ukraine war

Photo: X / UN

The United Nations Security Council has adopted a U.S.-proposed resolution regarding the Russo-Ukrainian war, as reported by the organization's press service.

The resolution calls for a "swift end to the conflict and urges a lasting peace between Ukraine and the Russian Federation," but it does not identify Russia as the aggressor. A Russian amendment suggesting the conflict be resolved by addressing its "root causes" was not included.

The resolution was supported by 10 countries, with no votes against and five abstentions. Notably, China and Russia voted in favor of the resolution, while France, the United Kingdom, Greece, Slovenia, and Denmark abstained.

This vote follows previous General Assembly resolutions where 93 countries supported a pro-Ukrainian resolution, with the United States and Russia voting against it.

Later, the Assembly voted in favor of a U.S. resolution on the war, with Ukraine abstaining.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha previously stated that these two resolutions do not contradict each other.