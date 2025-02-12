US Defense Secretary Hegseth declares Ukraine’s NATO aspirations and pre-2014 borders 'unrealistic'

The American defense chief called on Ukraine and its allies to focus on more realistic goals

Restoring Ukraine to its pre-2014 borders and the country joining NATO are unrealistic objectives, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth stated, emphasizing the need for reliable security guarantees.

"We are at a critical moment. As the war approaches its third anniversary, our message is clear: The bloodshed must stop. And this war must end. President Trump has been clear with the American people – and with many of your leaders – that stopping the fighting and reaching an enduring peace is a top priority," Hegseth said at the opening of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in the Ramstein format, adding that no American troops would participate in a peacekeeping mission.

He underscored the urgent need to achieve lasting peace, aligning with President Donald Trump's diplomatic approach to involve both Russia and Ukraine in negotiations.

Hagseth emphasized that the US Department of Defense will help achieve this goal.

"We will only end this devastating war – and establish a durable peace – by coupling allied strength with a realistic assessment of the battlefield. We want a sovereign and prosperous Ukraine. But we must start by recognizing that returning to Ukraine's pre-2014 borders is an unrealistic objective," said the official.

Chasing this illusionary goal will only prolong the war and cause more suffering, he added.

The Defense Secretary emphasized that peace must include strong security guarantees to prevent future conflicts, rejecting any potential "Minsk 3.0" agreement.

While the U.S. does not see NATO membership for Ukraine as a feasible outcome, security guarantees should involve capable European and non-European forces outside the NATO framework and Article 5 protection.

Hegseth echoed Trump's call for lowering energy prices and imposing sanctions on Russia to bring them to the negotiating table. He urged European partners to increase defense spending from 2% to 5% of GDP.

On February 3, Trump expressed a desire to secure access to Ukraine's rare earth elements as a condition for continued U.S. support, a stance criticized by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz but supported by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

On February 6, U.S. Special Envoy Keith Kellogg announced that Trump's peace plan would not be presented at the Munich Security Conference, with the plan to be personally introduced by Trump at a later date.

On February 9, Trump's national security advisor stated that post-war security guarantees would be Europe's responsibility, with Trump focused on ending the conflict and ensuring Europe handles future security.