'What if you drop that to $45 a barrel?': Trump adviser proposes pressure on Russia

Kellogg said that peace can be achieved through a combination of diplomacy and economic pressure

Keith Kellogg (Photo by SARAH SILBIGER / EPA)

Economic measures, such as lowering oil prices, could force Russia to end the war, according to retired Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg, future special envoy of President Donald Trump on Ukraine and Russia.

For in-depth analysis and longer stories, follow us on LinkedIn

Kellogg said that achieving peace involves not just diplomacy but also economic pressure.

"Russia is gaining billions of dollars of money from oil sales. What if you drop that to $45 a barrel, which is basically a baseline breakeven point?" Kellogg said.

The special envoy added that the U.S. president focused on economic and diplomatic tools to end the war. Kellogg noted that Trump is engaging with North Korea and China for diplomacy.

On January 23, during the Davos summit, Trump stated that Saudi Arabia must lower oil prices to help stop Russia's war against Ukraine.