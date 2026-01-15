Winter vacation may be extended in Kyiv. The government has announced the date
Olena Mazun
News editor at LIGA.net
Amid the emergency situation in the Ukrainian energy sector, Kyiv is to extend or establish winter holidays until February 1, 2026. About this said prime minister Yulia Sviridenko.
This decision does not apply to kindergartens.
Also, the Ministry of Education and Science, together with the regional military administrations, must make one of the following decisions for all educational institutions: either to temporarily switch from full-time to distance learning, or to extend or introduce winter breaks until February 1, 2026.
Decisions will depend on the security situation in a particular area.
- january 15 in the capital formed headquarters for the elimination of the consequences of Russian shelling.
- On the same day, Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction Oleksiy Kuleba saidthe Ukrainian government has said that curfews will not be completely lifted in Ukraine.
- In some regions of Ukraine where there is an emergency situation, can weaken the curfew.
Comments (0)