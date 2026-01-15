Winter vacation may be extended in Kyiv. The government has announced the date

In the regions of Ukraine, the decision on remote work or vacations will be made depending on the security situation

The educational process (Photo: Depositphotos)

Amid the emergency situation in the Ukrainian energy sector, Kyiv is to extend or establish winter holidays until February 1, 2026. About this said prime minister Yulia Sviridenko.

This decision does not apply to kindergartens.

Also, the Ministry of Education and Science, together with the regional military administrations, must make one of the following decisions for all educational institutions: either to temporarily switch from full-time to distance learning, or to extend or introduce winter breaks until February 1, 2026.

Decisions will depend on the security situation in a particular area.