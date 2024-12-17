Zelenskyy: We need real peace, not just a pause in fighting

The president noted that efforts to end the war will intensify with Trump's return

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo by Office of the President of Ukraine)

Ukraine and all of Europe need not just a pause in hostilities but a strong, unified stance from all partner countries to ensure real peace, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during a press conference with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, Ukrinform reported.

"After President Trump's inauguration, it's clear efforts to stop the war will intensify. All of us in Europe need not just a pause in hostilities, not something temporary or uncertain — we need a strong, united position from all partners, we need real peace," Zelenskyy said.

In his view, the key point is that peace can be achieved through strength.

Earlier, on December 15, Trump's nominee for National Security Advisor, Mike Waltz, stated that the U.S. president-elect's team would be ready to "seriously consider" a ceasefire as the first step toward ending hostilities in Russia's war against Ukraine.

Prior to this, Trump's designated special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg, said the U.S. president-elect could end the Russia-Ukraine war within months.