Andrey Abrosymov's Success: From Family Business to International Leader

Andrey Abrosymov founded Refrathermica, which became a leader in refractory production, with factories in the USA, Ukraine, Poland, India and China.

Andrii Abrosymov, an entrepreneur from Dnipro, built an international business in the field of refractory materials.

His journey began with family traditions: his grandfather specialized in refractory products, and his father managed a large refractory plant and founded his own company. Andrii followed the path of family business, progressing from a sales manager to CEO, which laid the foundation for establishing his own enterprise in 2013.

In 2015, he founded Refrathermica Ceramics in Zaporizhzhia, assembling a team of experienced specialists. The company specialized in producing refractory concretes and shaped materials, with a strong focus on product quality and innovation. Thanks to investments in research and development, as well as the expansion of its product range, Refrathermica quickly became a market leader in Ukraine, exporting its products to numerous countries.

Between 2018 and 2024, the company significantly expanded its international presence. Today, REFRATHERMICA Group operates in five countries:

• USA: Refrathermica North America in North Carolina and Refractory Trading House.

• Ukraine: Refrathermica Ceramics plant in Zaporizhzhia and RTC Trading House in Dnipro.

• Poland: Refrathermica Poland in Olkusz.

• India: Refrathermica Refractory Plant in Kolkata.

• China: REFRATHERMICA Zhengzhou Co., Ltd in Henan Province.

Andrii’s goal is to create a global company that sets the standard for quality in refractory production. Continuous process improvement and uncompromising quality control have become the core principles of REFRATHERMICA Group. The company continues to earn the trust of clients worldwide by offering innovative solutions.

In the years coming, the company plans to expand its product range. By 2025, it will launch the production of calcium silicate insulation materials in India, as well as refractory adhesives and anti-stick coatings in the United States. These new directions will strengthen REFRATHERMICA’s status as a global leader that not only maintains its position but also explores new horizons.