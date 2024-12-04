Olympic Dreams on Breakfast with 1+1: stories of champions that inspire

On the recent morning TV show "Breakfast with 1+1", viewers had the opportunity to learn about the unique Olympic Dreams project aimed at preserving Ukraine's Olympic reserve.

The war has cross out the plans of many Ukrainian athletes, forcing them to leave their destroyed homes and training facilities. "Sport does not forgive pauses, so our task is to ensure the continuity of training for young athletes even in the most difficult moments," said Oleksandra Novikova, CEO of the Olympic Dreams project.





In the photo: Oleksandra Novikova, Anastasiia Chyzhevska

The project currently covers 13 Olympic sports and has already implemented 16 international sports camps in 7 countries, including Japan, Greece, Cyprus, Israel, Spain, Slovakia, and Austria.

According to the project's initiator and patron Anatoliy Boyko, Olympic Dreams is an opportunity for our children to continue training in the best and safest conditions while remaining competitive in the international arena.



In the photo: Anna Oliinyk-Korniiko, Anatoliy Boyko, Anastasiia Chyzhevska

Cooperation with embassies, international organizations, and sports federations makes it possible to implement ambitious plans such as training camps in Japan, the home of judo, which became a special experience for Anastasiia Chyzhevska, a participant of the project.

Anastasiia, a European Judo Cup champion, is originally from Luhansk and was forced to evacuate twice – in 2014 and 2022 – from Hostomel. During the war, she suffered the loss of her father, who died defending Ukraine. Thanks to the support of Olympic Dreams, the girl continues her sports career and dedicates every victory to her father's memory.

"This project has given me faith in myself, the opportunity to train and achieve heights. Without the support of the team: Anatoliy Boyko, Oleksandra Novikova, and coaches Oleksandra Starkova and Karen Balaian, I would not have been able to deal with the difficulties I had to go through," said Anastasiia.

At the recently held European Judo Championship, the athlete won a silver medal in the team event. Her outstanding throw went viral on social media and was recognized among the world's best judokas.



In the photo: Valentyna Khamaiko, Oleksandra Novikova, Anastasiia Chyzhevska, Oleksandr Popov

In 2.5 years, as a result of on-site training, Olympic Dreams project participants have won more than 100 awards at international competitions and more than 1000 medals at national-level tournaments.

"Our project wards are future Olympic champions. We are working to ensure that they have every opportunity to achieve their dreams and achieve new victories for Ukraine," summarized Oleksandra Novikova.