The attack on the Tamaneftegaz oil terminal in Krasnodar Krai on the night of January 22 was carried out by the Security Service of Ukraine. This was reported by the LIGA.net's source in the department and cited the relevant video.

According to him, the drone strike on the terminal's infrastructure was carried out by defenders from the SSU's Alpha Special Operations Center.

"This port is one of the largest in the Black Sea region and transships oil, gas, and ammonia. Its tank farm for storing petroleum products and liquefied gas is more than 1 million cubic meters," the source said.

He noted that the Ukrainian attack damaged process pipelines at the berths and a number of tanks with vacuum gas oil (a heavy fraction of oil used to make gasoline and other oil products – Ed.

"There was damage to the shut-off valves, which led to the leakage of oil products and subsequent fire. The total area of the fire was about 7,000 square meters," the LIGA.net's source added.

According to preliminary estimates, the occupiers' estimated losses amounted to about $50 million, the source said.

The distance from the facility to the front line is more than 260 kilometers in a straight line: