General Staff confirms damage to oil terminal in Kuban and air defense facilities in Crimea

Ukraine, among other things, attacked a UAV storage facility in the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson region

"Tamaneftegaz (Illustrative photo: occupiers' resource)

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed damage to an oil terminal in the Krasnodar Territory of Russia and air defense facilities in the temporarily occupied territories.

On the night of January 22, units of the Defense Forces struck the Tamaneftegaz oil terminal (Volna, Krasnodar Territory), which is involved in supplying the occupation army.

A hit was recorded, resulting in explosions and a fire. The amount of damage caused is being clarified.

Russians complained to a drone attack to the terminal. Four tanks were reported to be damaged.

In addition, facilities in the temporarily occupied Crimea were hit. There were hits to the 59N6-E "Adversary-GE" radar station (Libknechtivka), the 55Zh6 "Nebo-U" radar station (Yevpatoriya) and the 55Zh6M "Nebo-M" radar station (Rusakivka).

A number of facilities in other temporarily occupied territories were also damaged, including a UAV storage warehouse (Novohryhorivka, Kherson region); a company command and observation post; and the occupiers' concentration in Selydove, Donetsk region.

The results of the destruction of the ammunition depot of the 101st separate logistics brigade of the occupation army in Debaltseve, Donetsk region, have also been clarified. The damage to the depot was confirmed, followed by a large-scale detonation.