Reconnaissance hits Tamaneftegaz offshore oil terminal – source, photo

A large-scale fire broke out on the territory of the terminal, and at least one vessel may be damaged

Damage (Photo: LIGA.net source in the GUR)

On the night of December 22, the Main Intelligence Directorate attacked the Tamaneftegaz offshore oil terminal in the Krasnodar Territory of Russia with attack drones. This was reported by a source LIGA.net in military intelligence.

According to him, the attack damaged the equipment of the oil terminal, the liquefied hydrocarbon gas berth and port infrastructure. A large-scale fire broke out on the territory of the terminal.

The Taman transshipment complex, operated by Tamaneftegaz, is one of the largest in the Black Sea region. The total volume of the tank farm for oil products and liquefied gas is over 1 million cubic meters.

The source emphasized that military intelligence is stepping up sanctions against Russia's energy sector, which is involved in financing the war against Ukraine.

Before that, the operational headquarters of the Krasnodar Territory claimed defeat two Russian vessels and a gas pipeline as a result of a night attack.

Subsequently, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed attack. A pipeline, two berths and two vessels were damaged and a fire broke out over an area of more than 1,000 square meters and involved at least one vessel. In addition, a fire broke out on the territory of the tank farm.

