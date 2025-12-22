Last night, from December 20 to 21, Su-30 and Su-27 fighters were hit at a Russian military airfield near the city of Lipetsk. This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate and shown in a video.

The DIU special operation was planned for two weeks and was directly implemented by a representative of the resistance movement. As a result of the fire at the airfield, both aggressor's military aircraft were disabled.

The estimated total cost of the two downed fighter jets with tail numbers "12" and "82" that Russia used in the war against Ukraine could be up to $100 million.

To carry out the special operation, the patrol route and the schedule of guard changes were studied, which allowed us to quietly enter the military facility of the aggressor state, destroy the Russian "dryers" right in the protective aircraft hangar, and then leave the airfield unhindered.