SBU drones strike at airfield in Crimea. Hundreds of millions of dollars worth of equipment destroyed – photos

Belbek airfield (Photo: occupiers' resource)

On the night of December 18, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) drones hit a Russian airfield in the temporarily occupied Crimea. About this said the SBU press service released footage of the attacks.

At night, SBU drones successfully practiced on Russian air defense components at the Belbek military airfield.

It was damaged as a result of the hits:

→ two long-range radar detection systems "Nebo-SVU" (the price of one ranges from $60 million to $100 million);

→ 92H6 radar station, which is part of the S-400 Triumph anti-aircraft missile system (the price for the domestic market is $30 million, the export price is $60 million);

→ "Pantsyr-S2" anti-aircraft missile system (price for the domestic market is $12 million, export price – $19 million);

→ MiG-31 aircraft with a full complement of ammunition (price – from $30 million to $50 million, depending on the configuration and weapons).

Photo: SBU

Photo: SBU

Photo: SBU

Photo: SBU

Photo: SBU