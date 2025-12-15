SBU drones strike Russian oil production platforms in the Caspian for the third time – source

Korchagin field (Photo: occupiers' resource)

Ukraine has struck again at Russian oil production platforms in the Caspian Sea. About this LIGA.net a source in the Security Service of Ukraine said.

For the third time in the last week, long-range SBU drones have hit Lukoil-Nizhnevolzhskneft oil production platforms operating in the Caspian Sea.

This time, a platform at the Korchagin oil and gas condensate field was hit. The attack damaged critical equipment at the facility and halted production processes.

On December 11 and 12, SBU drones already hit the Filanovsky and Korchagin oil production platforms. The Filanovsky field is one of the largest explored fields in Russia and in the Russian sector of the Caspian Sea. Its reserves amount to 129 million tons of oil and 30 billion cubic meters of gas.

REFERENCE The Korchagin field is a large oil and gas condensate field in the northern part of the Caspian Sea, discovered in 2000 and put into operation in 2010, with significant oil, gas and condensate reserves and infrastructure for further offshore development.

December 11 Ukraine for the first time stopped the work of the Russian oil production platform in the Caspian Sea, the source said LIGA .net .

. The next day sBU drones strike again on Russia's oil production platforms in the Caspian Sea. As a result of the attack, production processes were suspended.