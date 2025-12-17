Ukrainian "diplomatic strikes" have caused Russia losses of $21.5 billion since the beginning of 2025 – Syrsky
Olena Mazun
News editor at LIGA.net
As a result of Ukraine's long-range strikes on Russia, the aggressor state's direct and indirect losses since the beginning of 2025 total $21.5 billion. About this said commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi during the 32nd meeting of the Ramstein Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense.
"In addition to actions at the frontline, Ukraine is systematically increasing pressure on the enemy deep into its territory. We are successfully hitting the Russian Federation's critical infrastructure facilities with Deep Strike," he noted.
REFERENCEDeep Strike is a military strategy for launching precision strikes against critical enemy targets located far behind the front line. The purpose of such attacks is to destroy logistics, command and control centers, and ammunition depots.
The head of the department also said about the situation near Kupyansk. There, the Ukrainian military pushed back the Russians and took control of almost 90% of the city.
- In November 2025, Ukraine realized a record number of attacks on Russia's strategic oil infrastructure. Over the course of a month, the Ukrainian military attacked Russian oil refineries at least 14 times using drones.
- In December, Ukraine also repeatedly attacked Russian infrastructure. On the night of December 3, under attack was oil depot in the Tambov region, and fuel tanks in the Voronezh region were damaged.
- december 15 Defense Forces struck astrakhan Gas Processing Plant in Russia. A large-scale fire broke out there.
- Unich against December 17 of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck on the Russian oil refining industry and the military-industrial complex. The affected plants are in the Krasnodar Territory and Rostov Region.
