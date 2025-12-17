Ukrainian "diplomatic strikes" have caused Russia losses of $21.5 billion since the beginning of 2025 – Syrsky

Throughout 2025, Ukraine will strike at Russia's infrastructure, causing billions of dollars in damage

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi (Photo: Facebook / Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine)

As a result of Ukraine's long-range strikes on Russia, the aggressor state's direct and indirect losses since the beginning of 2025 total $21.5 billion. About this said commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi during the 32nd meeting of the Ramstein Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense.

"In addition to actions at the frontline, Ukraine is systematically increasing pressure on the enemy deep into its territory. We are successfully hitting the Russian Federation's critical infrastructure facilities with Deep Strike," he noted.

REFERENCE Deep Strike is a military strategy for launching precision strikes against critical enemy targets located far behind the front line. The purpose of such attacks is to destroy logistics, command and control centers, and ammunition depots.

The head of the department also said about the situation near Kupyansk. There, the Ukrainian military pushed back the Russians and took control of almost 90% of the city.