Oil depot on fire in Tambov region, fuel tanks damaged in Voronezh region

More than a hundred drones attacked Russia on the night of December 3. The Russian authorities traditionally report only "debris," but locals publish videos of a large-scale fire

Attack on the Tambov region of the Russian Federation (Photo: Telegram / supernova_plus)

On the night of December 3, Russia was attacked by drones, including an oil depot in the Tambov region, and fuel tanks in the Voronezh region. This was reported by the governors of the regions, and local publics shared videos and photos.

Tambov Region Governor Yevgeny Pervyshov wrote that the oil depot caught fire after a UAV "fell down".

The governor of Voronezh region, Alexander Gusev, traditionally for representatives of the Russian authorities, also recognized only "wreckage." He said that in one of the districts, as a result of the "fall" of the allegedly downed UAV, several fuel tanks were "slightly damaged", but there was no fire.

Rosaviatsia reported that temporary restrictions on the acceptance and departure of aircraft were imposed at the airports of Tambov and Voronezh region. "Plan Kilim" was also introduced at airports in Oryol, Lipetsk, Volgograd, Astrakhan, and Saratov regions.

The Russian Defense Ministry counted 102 drones allegedly shot down or intercepted overnight. Four of them were over Voronezh region, and Tambov region is not in the report.

Most of the drones were "shot down" over Belgorod (26), Bryansk (22), Kursk (21) and Rostov (16) regions.