Ukraine launches record number of strikes on Russian refineries in November – Bloomberg

Ukrainian military attacked Russian oil refineries with drones at least 14 times in the last month of fall

Ryazan Oil Refinery (Illustrative photo: Wikipedia)

In November 2025, Ukraine carried out a record number of attacks on strategic oil infrastructure in the aggressor country of Russia as the United States attempts to mediate peace talks. This is evidenced by counting bloomberg based on public statements by Kyiv and Moscow.

For example, in the last month of autumn, the Ukrainian military attacked Russian oil refineries at least 14 times using drones.

This all-time high coincides with four attacks at oil terminals on the Black Sea, as well as explosions on tankers "shadow fleet"that were transporting oil from Russia, the media notes.

During the November attacks, Ukrainian drones repeatedly hit several refineries in central Russia near Moscow, in the Volga region, and on the Black Sea coast to reduce the Kremlin's energy revenues and its ability to continue financing the war.

Infographics: Bloomberg

According to Bloomberg, the year before the attacks intensified, these refineries accounted for more than 20% of Russia's total oil refining.

Kpler points out that the strikes led to the fact that in November the volume of oil refining in Russia amounted to about 5 million barrels per day, with "further downside risks." Previously, Moscow typically processed 5.3 to 5.5 million barrels per day in late fall.

Repeated strikes on the same facilities have raised uncertainty over whether the refineries will be able to safely resume operations even after repairs are completed, further dampening the outlook for oil refining [in Russia]," Kpler noted.