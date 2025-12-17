Ukrainian Armed Forces take control of almost 90% of Kupiansk-Syrskyi
Ukrainian troops have driven Russians back from Kupyansk through active search and strike operations and taken control of almost 90% of the city. This was reported by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi during his online participation in the 32nd meeting of the Ramstein Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense.
Syrskyi spoke about the successful actions of the Defense Forces in Kupyansk and the situation at the front in general – it remains "difficult".
To conduct the strategic offensive, the Russians have increased their forces to a total of about 710,000 people. Despite significant losses, the Russian army is not giving up on continuing the offensive, although it has not achieved significant operational success, Syrsky assured.
The Armed Forces chief also told Ramstein that Russians have been trying to capture Pokrovsk for more than 17 months, but Ukrainian units are holding the line and seizing the initiative.
As a result of counteroffensives, the Ukrainian Armed Forces regained control of 16 square kilometers in the northern part of the city. They also recaptured 56 square kilometers of territory in the areas of Hryshyne, Kotlyne, and Udachne west of Pokrovsk.
- Following Russian statements about the alleged capture of Kupyansk, on December 12, Charter announced that the Russian group in the city was completely surrounded. Ground access for the Russian army to Kupyansk is completely blocked. Also, all exits from the gas pipe, which the enemy used to enter the city, were taken under fire control.
- On the same day, Zelensky visited the area and made a video near the stele at the entrance to Kupyansk.
- On December 15, the Armed Forces reported that the operation to regain control of Kupyansk and surround the Russians continues. Currently, about 100 occupants remain blocked in the city.
