Ukrainian Armed Forces take control of almost 90% of Kupiansk-Syrskyi

At Ramstein, the Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine spoke about the Russian grouping of troops in Ukraine, numbering about 710,000 people, and about the success of the Defense Forces in Kupyansk

Oleksandr Syrskyi (Photo: Facebook of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine)

Ukrainian troops have driven Russians back from Kupyansk through active search and strike operations and taken control of almost 90% of the city. This was reported by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi during his online participation in the 32nd meeting of the Ramstein Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense.

Syrskyi spoke about the successful actions of the Defense Forces in Kupyansk and the situation at the front in general – it remains "difficult".

To conduct the strategic offensive, the Russians have increased their forces to a total of about 710,000 people. Despite significant losses, the Russian army is not giving up on continuing the offensive, although it has not achieved significant operational success, Syrsky assured.

The Armed Forces chief also told Ramstein that Russians have been trying to capture Pokrovsk for more than 17 months, but Ukrainian units are holding the line and seizing the initiative.

As a result of counteroffensives, the Ukrainian Armed Forces regained control of 16 square kilometers in the northern part of the city. They also recaptured 56 square kilometers of territory in the areas of Hryshyne, Kotlyne, and Udachne west of Pokrovsk.