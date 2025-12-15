Ukrainian Armed Forces: Russians blocked in Kupyansk gathered and moved towards the center

A Russian drone (Illustrative photo: resource of the occupiers)

The operation to regain control of Kupyansk and surround the Russians continues. Currently, about 100 occupants remain blocked in the city and have moved closer to the center. This was stated by Viktor Tregubov, head of the Joint Forces Communications Department, during a telethon.

According to him, there is a gradual "squeezing out" of Russians from Kupyansk. In particular, there has already been news of the release of civilian hostages used by Russians as human shields, including children.

"And this is an explanation of why this is not happening instantly. Of course, it would be easy to strike only at the positions where the Russians are now, but this could cause civilian casualties and unnecessary destruction," he explained .

On the other hand, Tregubov noted, they do not want to allow losses on the part of Ukrainian forces in urban assaults, so now actions to eliminate the Russian group are being taken "cautiously.".

Commenting on the current situation in the city, the AFU spokesperson said that Russians are moving closer to the center, as it is "not very convenient for them to be on the outskirts." They "accumulated a little bit" and used the gray zone.

According to preliminary intelligence estimates, as of the end of last week, there were 40 "active call signs" in Kupyansk, meaning that 40 people were actively using radios. Usually one radio is for three or four people.

Thus, according to him, there are between 100 and 200 occupants in the city, but according to Ukrainian forces, it is closer to 100.

Tregubov added that the occupiers in Kupyansk are in a "bad" condition, and the Russian army cannot help them, because the city is cut off from any communication – any replenishment in manpower is out of the question, and supplies can only be carried out through drone drops.

At the same time, drones are not able to fly everywhere, they have a limited payload, and when they are dropped, Ukrainian forces can also see who is running up and where. This becomes an additional factor of danger for the Russians.