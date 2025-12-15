The Security Service of Ukraine and the Ukrainian Navy have destroyed an occupant submarine in Novorossiysk. This was reported by the SSU press service, which also published the corresponding video.

According to the agency, the SSU's Sub Sea Baby underwater drones blew up an occupier's 636.3 Warsaw submarine (Kilo in NATO classification) for the first time in history.

The explosion "severely damaged the submarine and put it out of commission," the agency said.

"The submarine was carrying four Kalibr cruise missile launchers, which the enemy uses to strike at the territory of Ukraine," the SSU said, adding that it was a joint operation of its 13th Main Military Counterintelligence Directorate and the Navy.

The intelligence service noted that the cost of one submarine of this class is about $400 million, and given international sanctions, the creation of a similar submarine could now cost up to $500 million.

"This class of submarines is also known as the Black Hole because of the hull's ability to absorb sound and remain invisible to sonar (sonar that detects underwater objects – Ed.)," the statement said.

The SSU added that the damaged boat was forced to remain in the port of Novorossiysk, as successful special operations by Sea Baby surface drones forced the occupiers' ships and submarines out of Sevastopol Bay in the temporarily occupied Crimea (Russian military vessels were also hit by drones from the Main Intelligence Directorate. – Ed.).