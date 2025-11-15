The HUR announced the losses caused to the occupiers by their MAGURA naval drones – a list

The number of Russian losses in personnel from naval drones "could be much higher," intelligence officials said

Magura maritime drone (Photo: GUR)

The fighters of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (HUR) inflicted losses on Russia of nine vessels, three helicopters, two aircraft and one armored personnel carrier, as well as more than 100 invaders thanks to their MAGURA maritime drones. This was reported by the HUR in response to a request from LIGA.net.

According to it, military intelligence forces were destroyed (flooded or permanently disabled) while using MAGURA drones of all modifications:

→ reconnaissance ship "Ivan Khurs";

→ missile boat "Ivanovets";

→ large amphibious assault ship "Caesar Kunikov";

→ patrol ship "Sergey Kotov" with a Ka-29 helicopter on board;

→ landing craft D-295 "Shark";

→ landing craft D-144 "Serna" with a BTR-82 armored personnel carrier on board;

→ two high-speed boats of the RIF-75 type;

→ speedboat KS-701 "Tuna";

→ two helicopters Mi-8;

→ two fighter jets Su-30.

Also, the HUR added, during its operations, the Group13 unit damaged (to the point of losing combat capability) the aforementioned ships Ivan Khurs and Sergei Kotov (the latter twice), three KC-701 Tuna speedboats and one Ka-27 helicopter.

As for the losses in personnel, according to confirmed intelligence data, 118 occupants were killed by MAGURA and operations, and 15 more were wounded. In particular, we are talking about five Russian reconnaissance divers, who died while trying to raise a drone in Novorossiysk Bay on July 6, 2025.

At the same time, the HUR emphasized that these figures include only those losses that have received documentary or technical intelligence confirmation – the actual number of dead and wounded occupants "may be much higher."