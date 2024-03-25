Ukrainian military may have hit Russian reconnaissance ship Ivan Khurs in Crimea, Navy reports

Speaker Dmytro Pletenchuk said that the information has not yet been finally confirmed

During the attack of the Defense Forces on Sevastopol on March 24, the Russian reconnaissance ship Ivan Khurs was allegedly hit, Dmytro Pletenchuk, spokesman for the Ukrainian Navy, told Radio Liberty.

"There is a suspicion that, most likely, it was also damaged. As soon as we collect all the information from various sources and verify it, then we will be able to use it as a fact," he said.

Russian Telegram channels gave the same information. According to their data, Ivan Khurs was allegedly hit by two missiles.

REFERENCE Ivan Khurs is a reconnaissance ship designed to provide communication and control of the fleet, conducting radio reconnaissance and radio electronic warfare, monitoring the components of the anti-missile defense system. This is one of the most modern and rare ships of the Russian fleet. Ivan Khurs was accepted into the Russian Navy in June 2018.



The spokesman of the Navy said that the Defense Forces can confirm the destruction of two Russian large landing ships – Yamal and Azov.

According to Pletenchuk, one of them "immediately went for repairs." Presumably, the Yamal.

Earlier, the Main Intelligence Directorate noted that it was the Yamal that suffered critical damage.

On March 24, 2024, the General Staff of the Armed Forces reported that as a result of a night missile attack on the temporarily occupied Sevastopol, significant damage was caused to the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation.

According to the military, the Defense Forces hit the large amphibious ships Yamal and Azov, the communications center, as well as several infrastructure facilities of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation in the temporarily occupied Sevastopol.