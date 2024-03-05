Ukrainian intel details attack that sank Russian warship with Magura drones near Crimea

The patrol corvette Sergey Kotov was destroyed near the Kerch Strait in the Black Sea

Corvette "Serhiy Kotov" (Photo: resource of the occupiers)

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense has officially confirmed the destruction of the patrol boat Sergey Kotov of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in the temporarily occupied Crimea overnight.

The intelligence officers claim that the operation was carried out by the Group 13 special unit.

The mission was made possible by the cooperation of the DIU with the Naval Forces and with the support of the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

As a result of the attack by Magura 5 naval drones, the ship of project 22160 received damage to the stern, right and left sides.

The ship was hit near the Kerch Strait.

The cost of the sunken ship is about $65 million.

REFERENCE The Sergey Kotov is the third production (fourth in a row) patrol ship (corvette) of the 22160 project. The ship was launched at the Zatoka shipyard in January 2021 and entered service in July 2022. It was armed with a 76-mm AK-176MA artillery system, a Shtil-1 multi-channel anti-aircraft missile system, a 3M-47 Gibka short-range anti-aircraft missile system, and two small-sized remote-controlled anti-sabotage grenade launchers. A Ka-27PS helicopter can be based on this vessel.

On January 20, the head of the DIU Kyrylo Budanov promised to continue the strikes of the Defense Forces in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

On January 30, the Strategic Committee of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced that Ukrainian defenders had successfully hit the radar station of the Russian air defense system near the village of Rozdolne in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

Spymaster Budanov "wants to believe" that the Crimean Bridge, illegally built by the Russian authorities, will cease to exist in 2024. In his opinion, this will not be a tragedy for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.