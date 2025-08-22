GUR marine drone blows up five elite Russian divers in Novorossiysk

The intelligence service noted that the Russian military is outraged by the "meaty" order of the command

Russian diver (Illustrative photo: wikipedia)

In the Novorossiysk Bay in the Black Sea, a reconnaissance drone killed five Russian elite scout divers. This was reported to by in the Main Intelligence Directorate.

During the reconnaissance operation, one of the maritime strike drones broke through to Novorossiysk Bay, where the enemy keeps the Black Sea Fleet ships that are still intact. Due to electronic warfare, the drone lost contact with the control center and began to drift.

After some time, the local military command ordered the deployment of a marine drone for investigation. Five elite scout divers of the Russian Navy from the "underwater sabotage forces and means" were sent on the mission.

"This is a unit of highly skilled reconnaissance divers, who are trained with significant financial and time resources and provided with the best equipment," the intelligence noted.

However, during the operation, a marine drone detonated, killing all five submariners.

"Among the personnel of the Russian fleet based in Novorossiysk, there is acute dissatisfaction with the senseless "meat" order of the command to get a Ukrainian naval drone, which led to the elimination of the elite group," the DIU says .