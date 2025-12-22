Drones hit Russian berths, ships and a gas pipeline in Krasnodar Krai

Russians report drone strikes on ships in the Temryuk region, where the Taman port is located

Two Russian ships and a gas pipeline were hit in the Krasnodar Territory as a result of another nighttime drone attack. This was reported by the operational headquarters of the Krasnodar Territory.

According to him, two berths and two vessels were damaged in Volna village, Temryuk district, due to UAV strikes.

The damage to the berths resulted in fires ranging from 1000 to 1500 square meters. Fires are being extinguished.

Everyone on board was evacuated. There are no injuries among the crew or employees on the shore, the operational staff assures.

Prior to that, late in the evening of December 21, the operational headquarters reported that the "wreckage" Of a UAV damaged a pipeline at one of the terminals in the village of Volna. The fire covered about 100 square meters .

On the morning of December 22, the Russian Defense Ministry reported six allegedly downed or intercepted UAVs: three of them over the Krasnodar Territory. Two more – over the Black Sea, one – over the Bryansk region.

The village of Volna in the Temryuksky District of Krasnodar Region is part of the large Taman seaport. It is a key logistics hub in the Krasnodar Region specializing in the transshipment of export cargo (oil, gas, ammonia, grain, ore) and has terminals for large-tonnage vessels.