SSU striked third Russian oil platform in the Caspian Sea – photo from the source
Ukraine's Security Service strikes Russia's third oil production platform in the Caspian Sea, source says LIGA.net in the department.
According to him, the third Russian oil platform on the Caspian Sea shelf in recent weeks was destroyed by the defenders of the SSU Alpha Special Operations Center using long-range drones.
This time, the attack hit a Lukoil drilling rig at the Rakushechnoye field (named after Valery Greifer), the source said.
"The drone's onboard camera recorded a successful hit in the area of the platform's gas turbine unit," he said, citing drone photos.
Earlier in December, the interlocutor LIGA.net reported that the SSU drones had struck oil production ice-resistant platforms at the Filanovsky and Korchagin fields in the Caspian Sea, which resulted in production processes were stopped.
"The SSU continues to systematically reduce oil and dollar revenues to the Russian war budget. All objects that provide funding for the aggression against Ukraine are absolutely legitimate targets," the source summarized.
- Also on December 19, the interlocutor LIGA.net said that the SSU conducted a special operation at a distance of more than 2000 km from the territory of Ukraine – for the first time, the defenders hit a tanker of the "shadow fleet" with air drones in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean Sea.
Comments (0)