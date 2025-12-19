SSU striked third Russian oil platform in the Caspian Sea – photo from the source

The SSU's Alpha fighters attacked Lukoil's platform in the Caspian Sea with drones, a source told LIGA.net

Photo of the Lukoil platform at the Rakushechnoe field: the occupiers' resource

Ukraine's Security Service strikes Russia's third oil production platform in the Caspian Sea, source says LIGA.net in the department.

According to him, the third Russian oil platform on the Caspian Sea shelf in recent weeks was destroyed by the defenders of the SSU Alpha Special Operations Center using long-range drones.

This time, the attack hit a Lukoil drilling rig at the Rakushechnoye field (named after Valery Greifer), the source said.

"The drone's onboard camera recorded a successful hit in the area of the platform's gas turbine unit," he said, citing drone photos.

Photo: LIGA.net interlocutor from the SBU

Photo: LIGA.net interlocutor from the SBU

Earlier in December, the interlocutor LIGA.net reported that the SSU drones had struck oil production ice-resistant platforms at the Filanovsky and Korchagin fields in the Caspian Sea, which resulted in production processes were stopped.

"The SSU continues to systematically reduce oil and dollar revenues to the Russian war budget. All objects that provide funding for the aggression against Ukraine are absolutely legitimate targets," the source summarized.