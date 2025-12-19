USS strikes a tanker of Russia's "shadow fleet" in the Mediterranean with drones for the first time – source

The tanker was empty at the time of the attack, so there was no threat to the environmental situation

Tanker QENDIL(Photo: marinetraffic)

The Security Service of Ukraine conducted a special operation at a distance of more than 2000 km from the territory of Ukraine – in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean Sea, the Alpha unit hit a tanker of the so-called "shadow fleet" of Russia's QENDIL with air drones. This was reported by the source LIGA.net in law agency.

According to him, at the time of the special operation, the Russian ship was not carrying any cargo and was empty. Therefore, the attack did not pose any threat to the environmental situation in the region.

According to the SBU, the enemy used this tanker to circumvent sanctions and earn money to finance the war against Ukraine.

"Therefore, from the point of view of international law and the laws and customs of war, this is an absolutely legitimate target for the SBU. The enemy must understand that Ukraine will not stop and will beat him anywhere in the world, wherever he is," the source said.

As a result of the attack, the QENDIL tanker was critically damaged and cannot be used for its intended purpose.