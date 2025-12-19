USS strikes a tanker of Russia's "shadow fleet" in the Mediterranean with drones for the first time – source
The Security Service of Ukraine conducted a special operation at a distance of more than 2000 km from the territory of Ukraine – in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean Sea, the Alpha unit hit a tanker of the so-called "shadow fleet" of Russia's QENDIL with air drones. This was reported by the source LIGA.net in law agency.
According to him, at the time of the special operation, the Russian ship was not carrying any cargo and was empty. Therefore, the attack did not pose any threat to the environmental situation in the region.
According to the SBU, the enemy used this tanker to circumvent sanctions and earn money to finance the war against Ukraine.
"Therefore, from the point of view of international law and the laws and customs of war, this is an absolutely legitimate target for the SBU. The enemy must understand that Ukraine will not stop and will beat him anywhere in the world, wherever he is," the source said.
As a result of the attack, the QENDIL tanker was critically damaged and cannot be used for its intended purpose.
- december 11 Ukraine for the first time stopped the work of the Russian oil production platform in the Caspian Sea, the source said LIGA.net.
- The next day sBU drones strike again on Russia's oil production platforms in the Caspian Sea. As a result of the attack, production processes were suspended.
- december 15, SBU drones struck for the third time on Russian oil production platforms in the Caspian Sea. The attack on the Korchagin field damaged critical equipment at the facility
