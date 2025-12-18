Ship catches fire in Rostov port after UAV attack, Russians write about oil tanker – video
On the night of December 18, drones attacked the Rostov region, causing a ship to catch fire, according to local governor Yuri Slyusar. According to the Russian Telegram channel ASTRA, it was a tanker with oil products.
Locksmith says Rostov, Bataysk and Taganrog were under attack.
"Due to the attack on the Rostov port, a cargo ship caught fire, two of the crew members on board were killed and three others were injured. The fire was extinguished on an area of 20 square meters," he wrote .
According to rescue services, no one was injured in a multi-storey new building in the western part of the city.
The Russian governor also claims that seven people were wounded in Bataysk – three of them were hospitalized, but one died in the hospital.
According to ASTRA's OSINT analysis, the residential building that caught fire in Bataysk is located 160 meters from an electrical substation, and the city department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs is located 400 meters from the building attacked in Rostov.
Part of Bataysk left without electricity after nighttime explosions, locals report.
- On the night of December 17, the Ukrainian Armed Forces struck the oil refining industry of Russia and the military-industrial complex. Plants in the Krasnodar Territory and Rostov Region were hit.
- According to Syrsky, Ukrainian "diplomatic strikes" have caused Russia losses of $21.5 billion since the beginning of 2025.
