"The situation is tense". In Russia, fire and explosions in Oryol, Belgorod and Krasnodar – video

In Orla, after the attack, there are interruptions in electricity and water supply in some places

Ukrainian UAV launch (Illustrative screenshot from the video)

On the night of January 21, Russia was again attacked by drones and missiles, with explosions in Oryol, Belgorod, Krasnodar Krai, and the Republic of Adygea. This was reported by local governors, and videos of the fires are circulating in public.

Oryol Region Governor Andrey Klitschkoff reports that the attacks caused "minor damage" to the region's fuel and energy infrastructure.

Several buildings and vehicles were damaged in the city of Oryl and other municipalities in the region.

Some houses in the Northern and Zaliznychnyi districts of Orel have power and water supply disruptions.

Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov says missiles arrive and "tense situation".

Krasnodar Krai Governor Veniamin Kondrotiev wrote about a massive attack on the region and on neighboring Adygea.

He reported victims in the neighboring Takhtamukai district of Krasnodar.

"The most serious one is in Siverskyi district. In the village of Afipske, the wreckage of a UAV fell on the territory next to an apartment building, one of them was a combat unit. At the moment, residents of the four-entrance 177-apartment building are being evacuated for safety reasons and for demining," he wrote .

Two private houses were also damaged in Prymorsko-Akhtarsk.

The Russian Defense Ministry counted 75 allegedly downed drones overnight: 45 – over Krasnodar Krai, nine – over Oryol Oblast.