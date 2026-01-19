Ukrainian Armed Forces strike occupants' drone depot in Luhansk region, clarify results of strikes on oil facilities

The General Staff reported hitting a UAV warehouse, damaging the Tuapse oil refinery and the Oskolneftesnab oil depot

Ukrainian defenders destroyed a drone depot in the temporarily occupied Luhansk region, and the command clarified the results of strikes on two oil facilities in the territory of the Russian aggressor country, reported General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to him, on the night of January 19, the Defense Forces hit a UAV depot of the 144th Motorized Rifle Division in Novokrasnyanka, Luhansk region: "A hit on the target was recorded." Earlier, the commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces Robert "Magyar" Brovdi reported that the attack on this and other objects was carried out by his troops.

The General Staff also provided updated data on the attacks on two occupiers' oil facilities:

→ the Tuapse Oil Refinery in the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation confirmed the damage to its loading terminal;

→ at the Oskolnefteyesnab oil depot in Belgorod region, UAVs destroyed one and damaged six tanks of the RVS-1000 type (1000 cubic meters capacity – Ed.).