General Staff confirms destruction of ammunition depot in Zaporizhzhia and clarifies results of strike in Taganrog

General Staff reports on strike on occupants in Prymorsk and clarifies consequences of Ukrainian missile attack on drone company in Taganrog

Illustrative photo: Depositphotos

The Defense Forces hit a Russian ammunition depot in the temporarily occupied part of Zaporizhzhia region, and the military clarified the results of the earlier strike on the Atlant Aero enterprise in Taganrog, Russia. About reported General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On the night of January 16, Ukrainian defenders struck an ammunition depot of the 76th Air Assault Division in Prymorsk, Zaporizhzhia. The military recorded a hit and the extent of the damage is being investigated.

Prymorsk is located on the coast of the Azov Sea, to the west of Berdiansk. The distance from the city to the front line is about 90 kilometers in a straight line.

Map: Deepstate

The General Staff also reported the updated results of the January 13 strike on Atlant Aero in Taganrog: it was confirmed that the defenders damaged the final assembly shop of drones, two production shops and the company's administrative building.

The command noted that the attack was carried out by missiles of Ukrainian origin.

"This facility [Atlant Aero] carries out a full cycle of design, manufacture and testing of Molniya-type strike and reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as the production of components for Orion UAVs for the needs of the Russian occupation forces," the General Staff emphasized.

The strike was carried out by soldiers of the Alpha Special Operations Center of the Security Service of Ukraine and the Ukrainian Navy. Subsequently, the latter published satellite images of the occupiers' affected enterprise.