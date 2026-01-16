Drone attack. Berdiansk without electricity, Ryazan – a high-rise arrival: video

In the temporarily occupied Berdiansk, people complain about strikes on substations. In Ryazan, a UAV flew into a house. Drones also attacked Voronezh

Berdiansk (Photo: Wikipedia)

On the night of January 16, the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and Russia were attacked by drones. There are consequences in Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia region, in Russian Ryazan and Voronezh. This is reported by local publics and video is distributed.

In the temporarily occupied Berdiansk, locals report a strike on substations, which partially left the city without electricity.

In Ryazan, according to the Russian Telegram channel ASTRA, a drone crashed into a high-rise building near the 18th floor. However, local authorities did not comment on the situation.

The governor of Voronezh region, Alexander Gusev, wrote about the UAV threat at night and later announced 11 allegedly destroyed drones. He claims that there was no damage or casualties.

The Russian Defense Ministry counted a total of 106 allegedly downed or intercepted UAVs overnight. Most of them (44) were over Belgorod region, 22 – over Ryazan region, 11 – over Rostov region.

ADDED AT 07:30. Governor of the Ryazan region Pavel Malkov wrote that the attack damaged the facades of two multi-storey buildings, one of which is not yet inhabited. There were no casualties, two victims received outpatient care.

the "debris" also fell on the territory of an industrial enterprise.