Ukrainian drones hit a power substation in the temporarily occupied Mariupol, causing a blackout in the city. This was reported to by the commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces Robert Brovdi (Magyar).

He noted that the SBS "blacked out" Mariupol by attacking the 330 kV Myrna substation. This is a key system node in the power supply system and a transit station for the Azovskaya substation in Staryi Krym near Mariupol, which was also attacked at night.

The ammunition depot of the rocket and artillery armament of the 51st Army of the Russian Federation in the temporarily occupied Makiivka was also struck.

Another attack on the occupier's temporary deployment point on the territory of the oil depot in Makiivka.

The explosions and blackout in Mariupol were reported by local publics and the Ukrainian Telegram channel Supernova+.

The Mariupol City Council reported to that as a result of the attack, most areas of the city lost power. Boiler houses were also partially de-energized, leaving homes without heat. In the morning, the occupiers reported that electricity was gradually being restored.