Andriy Sybiga (Photo: ERA / Mykola Tys)

Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiga called the statement of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), in which the organization equated strikes on Ukrainian critical infrastructure with attacks on Russian enterprises, a "disgrace." He said wrote in X.

Unlike Russia, Ukraine acts within the framework of international humanitarian law and our inherent right to self-defense, he said.

"It is not surprising that the ICRC's reputation is in crisis as a result of such statements, which whitewash Russian crimes and further undermine the organization's credibility, especially given its long-standing failure to provide systematic access to Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilians illegally detained by Russia," the statement reads.

The minister plans to summon the head of the ICRC delegation to Ukraine to the Foreign Ministry.

january 14, ICRC published issued a statement in which he wrote that recent attacks on critical infrastructure in Ukraine and Russia have "left millions of people" with little or no power, water, or heating during the cold weather. The statement cited the attacks on Kyiv and Dnipro, as well as alleged strikes on Donetsk and Belgorod.

The ICRC's Regional Director for Europe and Central Asia, Ariana Bauer, said that attacks that "cause disproportionate harm to civilians," including electricity and heating, are prohibited.