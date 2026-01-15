Red Cross equates strikes on Ukraine's energy sector with attacks on Russia. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will summon a delegation
Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiga called the statement of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), in which the organization equated strikes on Ukrainian critical infrastructure with attacks on Russian enterprises, a "disgrace." He said wrote in X.
Unlike Russia, Ukraine acts within the framework of international humanitarian law and our inherent right to self-defense, he said.
"It is not surprising that the ICRC's reputation is in crisis as a result of such statements, which whitewash Russian crimes and further undermine the organization's credibility, especially given its long-standing failure to provide systematic access to Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilians illegally detained by Russia," the statement reads.
The minister plans to summon the head of the ICRC delegation to Ukraine to the Foreign Ministry.
january 14, ICRC published issued a statement in which he wrote that recent attacks on critical infrastructure in Ukraine and Russia have "left millions of people" with little or no power, water, or heating during the cold weather. The statement cited the attacks on Kyiv and Dnipro, as well as alleged strikes on Donetsk and Belgorod.
The ICRC's Regional Director for Europe and Central Asia, Ariana Bauer, said that attacks that "cause disproportionate harm to civilians," including electricity and heating, are prohibited.
- In December and early January, Russians carried out a large-scale shelling of the energy sector Kyiv. A large part of the city was left without power, and instead of hourly blackouts, emergency schedules were used. january 13 Russia has struck again at the power system of Kyiv and the region.
- on January 14, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy saidthe Ukrainian government has said that a state of emergency will be introduced in the Ukrainian energy sector due to Russian attacks and cold weather.
- january 15 Shmyhal announced the creation of a round-the-clock headquarters to eliminate the consequences of Russian shelling of energy facilities in Kyiv.
- In January, in the Russian city of Belgorod complained to an alleged missile strike, the governor claimed infrastructure damage. A blackout occurred in the city.
- Also blackout took place in the temporarily occupied Mariupol as a result of drone strikes on a power substation.
