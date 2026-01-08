Belgorod reports missile attack: blackout in the city, video

Blackout in Belgorod (Photo: Resources of Russians)

On the evening of January 8, the Russian city of Belgorod complained of an alleged missile attack. The governor of the region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said that the infrastructure was damaged.

According to him, the attack allegedly caused serious damage to the infrastructure facility. According to preliminary data, there were no casualties, but detailed information on the consequences is being clarified.

Russians complain that after the explosions in Belgorod, there was a blackout, and problems with water and heat supply began. Several districts of the Belgorod region have also experienced power outages

According to unconfirmed reports, the Luch thermal power plant may have been attacked, with smoke allegedly rising above it. People in Orel also complained about explosions and power outages. The governor of the region, Andrey Klitschkov, blamed the difficulties on "difficult weather conditions": frost, snow and rain. Power is allegedly being restored by 51 emergency crews.