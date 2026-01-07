A Russian rescuer (Photo: occupiers' resource)

On the night of Wednesday, January 7, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck Russian facilities in the Belgorod region and the temporarily occupied territories. About this reported General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ukrainian defenders attacked the Oskolnefteysnab oil depot near the village of Kotel in the Belgorod region of Russia. It is involved in providing fuel to the occupation army.

As a result of the hits to the tanks, a large-scale fire was recorded at the facility.

On the evening of January 6, the governor of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, complained about a UAV attack in the Starooskolsky district. He claimed that several tanks on the territory of the oil depot had caught fire as a result of the detonation.

In addition, a logistics depot of the 20th motorized rifle division of the Russian army was damaged in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region. The extent of the damage in both cases is being assessed.

According to the results of the previous lesions, it was found that at the strategic reserve oil depot "Temp in the Yaroslavl region of Russia damaged two vertical tanks RVS-5000.