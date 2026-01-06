Defense forces hit an oil depot in Lipetsk region and three UAV control points

Fire breaks out at oil depot near Strelkovye Khutory in Russia after strike

Oil depot (Illustrative photo: resource of the occupiers)

On the night of January 6, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the occupiers' facilities in Russia and in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk region. About this reported General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ukrainian defenders attacked the Herkon Plus oil depot near the village of Strilletski Khutory, Lipetsk region of Russia. The target was hit. Explosions were reported and a fire broke out.

At night, the governor of the Lipetsk region, Igor Artamonov, complained about the fire at an industrial facility, but did not specify. The fire allegedly started after the drone "crashed."

In addition, the control points of unmanned aerial vehicles in the districts were affected:

→ Pokrovsk, Donetsk region;

→ Valetovka, Kursk region of Russia;

→ Graivoron, Belgorod region of Russia.

The radar station 9C32 of the S-300V anti-aircraft missile system near the village of Novoyanisol in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region and the area of occupants' concentration near Staroselie in Belgorod region were also damaged.