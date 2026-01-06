SSU strikes missile and artillery arsenal and oil depot in Russia – source

The SSU's Alpha fighters attacked the arsenal №100 GRAU and the Herkon Plus oil tank farm with long-range drones, a source told LIGA.net

Illustrative photo: SSU press service

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) struck a missile and artillery arsenal in Kostroma and an oil depot in the Lipetsk region of Russia. This was reported by the source LIGA.net in the department.

According to him, the defenders from the Alpha Special Operations Center successfully practiced using long-range drones at two occupiers' facilities in the Russian rear.

"A large-scale fire broke out at the arsenal #100 of the Main Missile and Artillery Directorate (GRAU) in the Neysky district of Kostroma region. Powerful explosions were heard all night long at this depot as a result of ammunition detonation. Local authorities began evacuating the population from the nearby settlements," the source said.

He noted that this arsenal was important for the occupiers, as it supplied ammunition to lower-level depots on the western and central directions.

The source added that SSU drones also hit the Herkon Plus oil depot in the village of Strelletski Khutory, Lipetsk region: "As a result of the attack, an intense fire broke out there. This tank farm supplied oil products to three regions: Tambov, Voronezh and Lipetsk regions".

"In the New Year, the SSU continues to successfully target Russian military and oil facilities, reducing the enemy's ability to supply its army with ammunition and fuel. All Russian rear facilities that work for the war against Ukraine are absolutely legal targets," the source summarized LIGA.net in the secret service.

UPDATE. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the strikes against these facilities and other targets of the occupiers.

The distance from the arsenal in Kostroma region to the Russian-Ukrainian border is about 900 kilometers in a straight line, and from the Strelletski Khutory it is about 250 kilometers.