Drone attack reported in Kostroma region of Russia: fire near GRAU warehouse – video

Explosions in the area of the main rocket and artillery department continued throughout the night

Fire in the city of Neya (Photo: t.me/exilenova_plus)

On the night of January 6, the Kostroma region of Russia complained of a drone attack. People are being evacuated from the city of Neya, where the 100th ammunition and weapons depot of the Main Missile and Artillery Directorate of the Russian Defense Ministry is located.

The governor of the region, Sergey Sitnikov, said that four drones had allegedly been shot down, and their wreckage damaged several facilities. He then convened an emergency meeting of the regional emergency commission to discuss the situation in the Neysky district.

Sytnikov set a task to engage additional forces and means to "eliminate the possible consequences of the incident." Additional medical teams have been deployed to provide possible assistance to the victims, and air ambulances have been prepared.

The evacuation was reported by the Supernova+ and Exilenova+ Telegram channels, citing a statement by local authorities. According to them, the explosions near the GRAU warehouse lasted all night.

Fire in the city of Neya (Photo: t.me/exilenova_plus)