Russians claim fire at oil refinery near Lipetsk: drones were flying again – video

Drone attack sparks fire at an enterprise in Usman, Russia

Usman (Photo: city administration)

On the night of January 6, Russia was once again under attack by drones, in particular, in the Lipetsk region. This was reported by local publics, Governor Igor Artamonov and the Russian Telegram channel ASTRA.

Residents of Usman report explosions and fire at oil depot.

The governor confirmed the fire at the industrial facility, but did not elaborate. The fire allegedly started after a drone "crashed".

According to ASTRA's analysis of eyewitness footage, the Usman oil depot, located in the village of Striletski Khutory, caught fire after the attack.

This company sells, stores and transships oil products and provides services for the transportation of oil products by its own vehicles.

Local media also report on explosions in Penza, Tver, and Bashkortostan.