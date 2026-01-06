Russians claim fire at oil refinery near Lipetsk: drones were flying again – video
On the night of January 6, Russia was once again under attack by drones, in particular, in the Lipetsk region. This was reported by local publics, Governor Igor Artamonov and the Russian Telegram channel ASTRA.
Residents of Usman report explosions and fire at oil depot.
The governor confirmed the fire at the industrial facility, but did not elaborate. The fire allegedly started after a drone "crashed".
According to ASTRA's analysis of eyewitness footage, the Usman oil depot, located in the village of Striletski Khutory, caught fire after the attack.
This company sells, stores and transships oil products and provides services for the transportation of oil products by its own vehicles.
Local media also report on explosions in Penza, Tver, and Bashkortostan.
- On the night of January 1, the Defense Forces attacked the Ilya Oil Refinery in the Krasnodar Territory of Russia and other occupiers' facilities.
- On the night of January 4, Moscow was attacked by dozens of drones. In the Russian capital, more than 140 flights were delayed. And on the evening of January 4, in the Lipetsk region, reported a drone attack and a fire in the city of Yelets.
