Lipetsk region attacked by drones: large-scale fire in the area of the "Energiya" plant, video

A "red alert" has been declared in the city of Yelets, allegedly due to a fire in one of the workshops of a military production plant.

Yelets was attacked by drones (Photo: Russian resources)

On the evening of January 4, an alleged drone attack was reported in the Lipetsk region of Russia. A fire broke out in the city of Yelets, reportedly at the "Energiya" plant, which produces goods for the defense and civilian industries.

There are no details about the fire. The governor of the Lipetsk region announced that a "red level of UAV threat" is in effect in the region, but he did not comment on the attack on the region. The head of Yelets, Vyacheslav Zhabin, also did not comment on the attack on the city.

The Telegram channel Exilenova+ reports "numerous hits" by drones on the workshops of the "Energiya" plant, with one of them, where military products were allegedly manufactured, reportedly on fire.

The main activity of the enterprise is the development and production of autonomous power sources for aviation, civil river and sea fleets, radio engineering, household appliances, etc.

Allegedly, a fire in the city of Yelets, Lipetsk Oblast, Russian Federation (Photo: Russian resources)