Port terminal attacked again in Krasnodar Krai: tanks are burning – video
On the evening of January 21, drones massively attacked Russia's Krasnodar Territory, including a port terminal, damaging four tanks. This was reported by Governor Veniamin Kondrotiev and the operational headquarters of the Krasnodar Territory.
The operational staff claims that in the village of Volna, an open fire has been extinguished on one of the tanks, and the fire on another has been completely extinguished. Two more tanks continue to burn.
Kondratyev announces massive attack on Krasnodar Krai and Adygea and reports two victims in Takhtamukai district, neighboring Krasnodar.
According to him, in the village of Afipske, the wreckage of a drone fell on the territory next to an apartment building, one of them was a warhead. Residents of the building are evacuated.
Two private houses were also damaged in Prymorsko-Akhtarsk.
On the evening of January 21, the Russian Defense Ministry reported 17 allegedly downed or intercepted UAVs, eight of them over the Krasnodar Territory. The Russian military counted another 14 drones overnight, one of them over the Krasnodar Territory.
- On the night of December 22, 2025, Ukrainian drones already hit the Tamaneftegaz offshore oil terminal in the Krasnodar Territory. A pipeline, two berths, and two ships were damaged. The fire covered more than 1000 square meters .
- Russians extinguished the fire for more than a day .
- On the night of December 31, Ukraine again attacked Tamaneftegaz near the village of Volna. Two berths with oil terminal stands were confirmed to have been hit.
Comments (0)