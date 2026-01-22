Port terminal attacked again in Krasnodar Krai: tanks are burning – video

Less than a month after the December attacks on the Tamaneftegaz offshore oil terminal, it is under attack again

Taman (Photo: wikipedia.org)

On the evening of January 21, drones massively attacked Russia's Krasnodar Territory, including a port terminal, damaging four tanks. This was reported by Governor Veniamin Kondrotiev and the operational headquarters of the Krasnodar Territory.

The operational staff claims that in the village of Volna, an open fire has been extinguished on one of the tanks, and the fire on another has been completely extinguished. Two more tanks continue to burn.

Kondratyev announces massive attack on Krasnodar Krai and Adygea and reports two victims in Takhtamukai district, neighboring Krasnodar.

According to him, in the village of Afipske, the wreckage of a drone fell on the territory next to an apartment building, one of them was a warhead. Residents of the building are evacuated.

Two private houses were also damaged in Prymorsko-Akhtarsk.

On the evening of January 21, the Russian Defense Ministry reported 17 allegedly downed or intercepted UAVs, eight of them over the Krasnodar Territory. The Russian military counted another 14 drones overnight, one of them over the Krasnodar Territory.