Ukrainian forces delivered a precision strike on the Bryansk Chemical Plant, a strategic military-industrial complex in Russia, confirmed the Command of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The operation was carried out by units of the Unmanned Systems Forces in cooperation with the Main Intelligence Directorate, Special Operations Forces, Security Service of Ukraine, and other components of the Defense Forces.

The command described this operation as a "model of coordination" between intelligence, missile forces, rocket artillery, and unmanned systems.

"Drones successfully diverted the attention of Russian air defenses, opening the way for missiles that accurately hit the main targets. Long-range UAVs, following the missile strike, destroyed substations and other critical infrastructure," the statement reads.

The chemical plant manufactures gunpowder, explosives, and components for rocket fuel, including ammunition for artillery, multiple launch rocket systems, aviation, Kh-59 cruise missiles, heavy flamethrower systems TOS-1 Buratino, remote mining systems Zemledeliye, and conducts major repairs of multiple-launch rocket systems Grad, Uragan, and Tornado-G.

The enterprise is located in the town of Seltso, approximately 120 km from the Ukrainian border.

In Engels, a key oil depot was hit again and the fire could not be extinguished, according to the Center for Counteracting Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council.

On the evening of January 13, Russia reported an attack on Bryansk Oblast, with two military-industrial complex enterprises hit.

On the morning of January 14, another drone attack in Engels caused a fire.

Later, Russians reported a massive drone attack across various regions and the implementation of the no-fly zone at airports. Despite numerous videos showing fires and explosions, Russia traditionally claims downed drones.