Eurovision 2024: Ukraine reaches grand final

On May 11, alyona alyona and Jerry Heil will compete for victory in the Eurovision-2024 final

Photo: EPA

On Tuesday night, the first semi-final of Eurovision 2024 took place in the Swedish city of Malmö. Ukraine expectedly managed to progress the final of the competition on Saturday.

The following made it to the grand final of the competition:

→ Serbia (TEYA DORA with the song Ramonda);

→ Portugal (iolanda with the song Grito);

→ Slovenia (Raiven with the song Veronika);

→ Ukraine (alyona alyona & Jerry Heil with the song Teresa & Maria);

→ Lithuania (Silvester Belt with the song Luktelk);

→ Finland (Windows95man with the song No Rules!);

→ Cyprus (Silia Kapsis with the song Liar);

→ Croatia (Baby Lasagna with the song Rim Tim Tagi Dim);

→ Ireland (Bambie Thug with the song Doomsday Blue);

→ Luxembourg (Tali with the song Fighter).

The final of the competition will be held on May 11.

The victory at Eurovision 2023 was bagged by the Swedish singer Loreen with the song Tattoo. The Ukrainian duo TVORCHI, which performed the composition Heart of Steel, took sixth place.