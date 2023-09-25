IMF, Ukraine start technical discussions on $15.6bn loan third tranche

The International Monetary Fund mission announced on Monday that technical discussions had started with the Ukrainian authorities in preparation for the disbursement of the third tranche of the USD 15.6 billion loan programme.

"The IMF mission led by Gavin Gray begins today technical discussions with the Ukrainian authorities on recent economic developments and to discuss fiscal, financial and structural measures in preparation for the 2023 Article IV consultations and the second review of the Extended Fund Facility," the IMF said in a statement.

In late March, the IMF Executive Board approved a four-year loan to Ukraine of USD 15.6 billion in the form of Extended Fund Facility (EFF). The Fund's mission in Ukraine started working in late May.

Ukraine received the second tranche of USD 890 million from the IMF at the end of June, and the first tranche of USD 2.7 billion, immediately after the programme was approved in early April.

After the first review of the loan programme, which resulted in the disbursement of the second tranche, the IMF expanded the list of requirements for Ukraine.

Initially, the terms of the new loan programme contained 19 structural benchmarks that Ukraine was obliged to implement over the next 15 months. After the first review, their number increased to 23.

